As the royal family continues to try and deal with the chaos after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they are taking a step back from it all, Prince William is concerned with how is grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, is doing.

“He’s worried about the Queen’s stress levels too,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly. “While we all know Elizabeth is an incredibly strong woman who’s been through her fair share of royal scandals, she’s 93 years old. Prince Philip’s incredibly sick and [Prince] Andrew only stepped down a month ago over the Epstein scandal and now this.”

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, announced the big news on January 8. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the paid revealed via Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.” This decision has prompted the head monarch to kick into overdrive to try and fix everything.

“The Queen, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work at pace with governments and the Sussexes’ office to find workable solutions, and this is expected to take days, not weeks,” a palace insider recently told Us Weekly. However, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s move came as a shock to many, this didn’t exactly come out of left field for the Queen.

“The Queen had an inkling that Harry and Meghan wanted to move to Canada,” an insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly following the announcement. “Harry did mention it to her but nothing was confirmed. The couple released the statement before having a full-on, sit-down discussion with the queen about their future.”

It seems like the royal family will continue to try and make sense of all of this as they move forward.

