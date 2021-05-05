Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) are on YouTube! Fans can now follow the royal couple along on their channel titled “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge” as they launched the new video series on Wednesday, May 5.

“Welcome and subscribe!” reads the caption of their debut post, which features William, 38, and Kate, 39, sitting on the couch. The beloved pair also shared the update on Instagram, writing, “Better late than never — we’re now on @YouTube.”

Chris Floyd/Camera Press/Shutterstock

In the 25-second clip, the Duke of Cambridge opens by joking, “Be careful what you say now because these guys, they’re filming everything,” to which the royal beauty replied, “I know!”

The video then features snippets of the longtime lovebirds throughout the last decade of their marriage. William and Kate, who wed in April 2011, can be seen in flashbacks during their countless tours, walking red carpet events, at royal engagements and while volunteering.

At one point during the video, Kate and William appeared on screen during a candid moment from this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. “You don’t need to roll your Rs,” the duchess hilariously instructed her husband. “Do you not roll yours?” he quipped back.

Before the promo ended, a sweet clip of the pair and their three kids — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — from April 2020 flashed on the screen. William, Kate and their adorable children gathered together for “Clap For Our Carers” to “show their appreciation for the incredible key workers working tirelessly to keep the country running,” the two wrote on social media at the time.

Matt Porteous/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace/PA/WPA Pool

William and Kate are already very active on Instagram and Twitter, but fans couldn’t be more thrilled now that they started a YouTube channel. “Welcome to YouTube, your Royal Highnesses! It’s a great pleasure to have you here!” one user wrote in the video’s comments section, while another gushed, “Yay!! So happy to see this!” A third chimed in, writing, “I love how they’re so professional, but they’re themselves as well.”

The news of the royal duo’s new business venture comes days after William and Kate rang in daughter Charlotte’s 6th birthday on May 2. To celebrate, the family of five “left London and went to their country home,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly.

The Cambridges paid a visit to Amner Hall because Charlotte “loves being” there, the insider shared, noting “it’s so private and there is plenty of outdoor space for her to play.” For her birthday, William and Kate celebrated by taking Charlotte to “the local stables across the field to go horse riding.”

No matter how many royal duties they have on their hands, William and Kate’s work will never get in the way of their family!