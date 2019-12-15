She may be a royal, but that does not mean that Princess Charlotte isn’t just like most kids when it comes to playing sports.

“[Prince] George is a huge football fan and plays with [Prince] William at Kensington Palace gardens or Anmer Hall,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Charlotte loves kicking the ball around too! At 4 years old she’s already developed a competitive streak!”

The young siblings — who also have a little brother, Prince Louis — are shared by The Duke of Cambridge, 37, and Kate Middleton, also 37. William is even aiming to teach his little ones another sport. “When George and Charlotte are slightly older, William plans to teach them to play polo,” the source added. “He’ll get a professional coach to help too. Charlotte can’t wait to learn — right now, she’s more into horses than George.” So great!

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

It’s a huge deal to the Duchess of Cambridge that her children be into sports. “Kate thinks it’s incredibly important for her kids to be active and love the outdoors, and is so happy that they’re so passionate about sports,” another insider told Closer. However, there’s one sport that Kate’s kids are really into: tennis.

“Kate’s always been a keen tennis player — she grew up playing with [sister] Pippa [Middleton] and loves going to Wimbledon, but wants to improve her game, which is why she’s taking lessons,” a separate source exclusively shared with Closer. “This year, George started having tennis lessons too, and loves the sport. He’s asked for a new tennis racket for Christmas. Charlotte will start tennis lessons next year, and has already been practicing hitting balls with Kate.”

MEGA

It certainly seems like little Charlotte is already well on her way to being very into sports just like her parents — we can’t wait to see what other hobbies she picks up as the years go by!

