When Prince William video chatted with Charlie Farrelly, community chef at PEEK Project, he said dinnertime can especially be hard on parents, but thanks to the charity who’s been providing meals to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been easier.

“It’s certainly taken the pressure off parents, for sure,” Charlie told William, 37, about his work on Wednesday, May 20. “You’ll know yourself — the hardest time is dinnertime.”

“Yeah,” the Duke of Cambridge, who’s a proud dad of three to kids — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — agreed. “It depends on what’s on the table, though, Charlie, isn’t it? And that’s the thing. If parents put something on [that] children love, dinnertime goes on very well. But if you put something on the table they don’t want to do, that’s another ball game.”

Prince William and his family have been dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak well at Anmer Hall. With the help of his wife, Kate Middleton, the royal has successfully been homeschooling his kids, and Kate, 38, loved doing it so much that she continued their homeschooling through spring break.

“Don’t tell the children but we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays,” she revealed to BBC on April 16. “I feel very mean.” The Duchess of Cambridge has also been doing her best to keep her well-behaved children in contact with their family members.

“It’s really hard. We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously, we’re doing that a lot more now, and actually it’s been really great,” she explained on ITV’s This Morning on May 7. “We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that, and in some ways, I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before, but it is difficult.”

Until it’s safe for William and his family to return to Kensington Palace, they’ll continue to protect their kids from the virus. “Beating [COVID-19] is currently at the top of their priorities,” a source told Closer Weekly. “The kids are missing their friends and keep asking after them, but at least they have each other.”