This might be the cutest case of royal outfit twinning yet! Prince William brought his soccer-loving son Prince George along with him to watch the England versus Germany match of the European Championships. George looked like his father’s mini-me, wearing the same navy blazer and red, white and blue striped tie.

It was a rare outing for 7-year-old George to accompany his parents to an evening event. He stood in between his 39-year-old father and his mom, Duchess Kate (née Middleton), who wore a red double-breasted blazer and white shirt, in honor of England’s team colors.

George looked adorable as he sang along to Britain’s national anthem ahead of the 5:00 p.m kickoff at London’s Wembley Stadium. On the way to their seats, the royals stopped to greet legendary English soccer hero David Beckham and his wife Victoria. The couple are friends with William and Kate, 39, and attended their April 2011 wedding at Westminster Abbey.

The young prince had to have been appreciative of the family’s front-row, balcony seats. He got a full view of the action on the field. It also helps that his father William is the President of the English Football Association, which naturally means they’re going to get the best seats in the house, royalty aside.

Shutterstock

George attended his first professional soccer match In October 2019, where he was delightfully animated while cheering on his dad’s favorite club, Aston Villa. Unfortunately, William, Kate, George and Princess Charlotte had to sit in the far back of the stands of the home section in Norwich City, as it was an “away” game for Aston Villa.

That meant the family was unable to really go wild rooting on their team. But normally shy and reserved George was seen clapping and cheering whenever Aston Villa made a great play. He looked so adorable that none of the Norwich City fans around him could begrudge the little royal’s love of the sport.

That meant the family was unable to really go wild rooting on their team. But normally shy and reserved George was seen clapping and cheering whenever Aston Villa made a great play. He looked so adorable that none of the Norwich City fans around him could begrudge the little royal’s love of the sport.

Williams later revealed to the BBC that he “enjoyed a good weekend of football,” even though he and Kate didn’t appear to show any favoritism toward Aston Villa. “I wasn’t celebrating, that was the problem. I was sitting with the home fans.” He sweetly added that “George did my bit of celebrating for me.”

George famously wore an England team soccer jersey in his sixth birthday portraits taken by Kate in 2019. The smiling youngster was seen outdoors at the family’s London home, Kensington Palace. While he likely would have been much comfier in the jersey while cheering on England against Germany, George just looked so precious twinning with his dad in a matching suit and tie!

Scroll down for the cutest photos of Prince George and his parents cheering on England against Germany.