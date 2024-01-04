Prince Harry has made several friends in Hollywood! The Spare author was featured in a New Year’s Eve photo dump shared on Instagram by actor Rob McElhenney.

“Aside from that slight allergic reaction to the nuts, 2023 was one of the best years of my life,” Rob, 46, captioned the reflective post. “Thank you to the people and places that made it possible. My life is full of love and joy because of you. So excited for 2024. I’ll stay away from the nuts.”

Harry, 39, flashed a smile in a selfie with Rob and his It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia costar Glenn Howerton. The picture was taken at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles during a soccer game between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles FC in September 2023. Judging by the smiles on everyone’s faces in the snap, it’s clear why meeting Harry at the soccer game was one of Rob’s top moments of the year.

“That picture with Prince Harry is iconic,” one person commented under the post, while another penned, “YES!! Prince Harry is the best!”

Harry wasn’t the only royal who made an appearance in Rob’s celebratory post to ring in 2024. King Charles III and Queen Camilla were spotted in a photo standing next to the TV producer and Ryan Reynolds on a soccer field. Rob and Ryan, 47, own the Wrexham Association Football Club, which sees many famous visitors at its games each season.

Courtesy of Rob McElhenney/Instagram

Since stepping back from royal duties with his wife, Meghan Markle, in January 2020, the pair have been living in a mansion in California’s seaside neighborhood of Montecito. They share the gorgeous abode with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Harry often attends soccer games with his famous pals like Will Ferrell. Just as the prince has found his footing living in the Golden State, it appears he is making attempts to reconcile with his family. Charles, 75, and Harry have “had their differences” in the past, an insider told Closer in January 2024, but is taking a new approach in the new year.

“Harry wants to start the new year off right and focus on making amends,” a source told Closer in December 2023. “And lucky for him, Charles wants that, too.”

As for Harry’s complicated relationship with his brother, Prince William, Charles is hoping his sons will soon mend things.

“Charles has clarity with age, and if he wants anything, it is for William and Harry to repair their relationship,” the insider continued. “He’s telling William to be the first one to reach out and be the bigger person. It’s his mission to get the boys on good terms.”