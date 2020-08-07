Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a lot of romantic moments over the years, they’ll never forget their first date. Harry, 35, was actually at a loss for words when he saw Meghan, 39, for the first time and their whole experience is detailed in the upcoming book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family, exclusively obtained by Closer Weekly.

The couple, who started seeing each other in the summer of 2016, met when Meghan’s friends Misha Nonoo and Markus Anderson set her up on a blind date. At the time, the Duchess of Sussex was still working as an actress on Suits, but she wanted to find love after she divorced her first husband, film producer Trevor Engelson, in 2013.

Shutterstock

Although Meghan didn’t know much about the prince, other than what was written about him in the tabloids, she decided to accept the date. The Horrible Bosses star wanted to know “who the real Harry was,” and she got her chance when she met him for the first time.

Harry “almost froze when he walked into the room and saw Meghan,” royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, write after interviewing more than 100 sources about the couple. “He knew she was beautiful” and even more stunning in person.

After spending “almost three hours” together, the duo said good night and went their separate ways. But even though there was no goodbye kiss, Harry and Meghan felt something special between them. As soon as Queen Elizabeth‘s grandson got home, he made sure to text his date, who was already back at her hotel room.

The best part about his messages though was that the Duke would use the ghost emoji instead of a smiley face emoji to reflect his feelings for the actress and Meghan thought it was very “funny and adorable.” Soon after, they started seeing each more in private before the press caught wind of their relationship. It wasn’t until November 2016 that Harry publicly announced he was seeing Meghan.

One year later, the two lovebirds got engaged and then got married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Now, they’re trying their best to live a quiet life in Los Angeles with their 1-year-old son, Archie.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family comes out on August 11, 2020.