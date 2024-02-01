What’s really going on with the royal family? After a slew of medical issues sidelined several of the royals, it was announced that Prince Edward would be temporarily stepping back from his royal duties on Wednesday, January 31.

The Duke of Edinburgh will be taking a short break from public duties after wrapping up trips to South Africa and St. Helena in January, per The Telegraph. No further information was provided on the root of his absence from the public eye.

“Hope he’s OK,” one person wrote on X after the announcement was made. “He and Sophie have been working so hard for a long while now, lots of overseas trips as well as U.K. engagements.”

Edward, 59, is due to make a public appearance at a reception at the Institute of Physics in London on February 8, according to the Royal Diary. On the same day, he is also set to appear at a talent showcase at The Savoy Hotel. Throughout the month of February, the royal is scheduled to make a couple more appearances at other public events in the U.K.

“Wow. I hope everything is OK,” another X user penned. “This is unexpected. I’m sending my prayers that he gets some rest and a recharge.”

The news of Edward’s brief break came just after Princess Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery, making her “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.” Edward’s brother King Charles III underwent surgery to correct an enlarged prostate shortly after. He was discharged from the London Clinic on Monday, January 29.

“His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement after Charles’ procedure.

Following the news of Kate, 42, and Charles’ surgeries, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, publicly announced she was diagnosed with skin cancer and seeking treatment.

As Kate and Charles, 75, recover from their surgeries, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, have been stepping out for solo engagements. Camilla, 76, hosted a solo reception at Windsor Castle to celebrate the new Miniature Library collection on Tuesday, January 30.

“For me, it is the library that is the most breath-taking space in the house,” she said in a message at the event, per People. “These new books highlight the incredible richness of twenty-first century Literary talent — and demonstrate how fortunate we are to have access to so many outstanding writers, whose work brings joy, comfort, laughter, companionship and hope to us all, opening our eyes to others’ experiences and reminding us that we are not alone.”