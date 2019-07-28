Actress Anne Hathaway surprised all her fans when she announced that she is pregnant with her second child — and now the A-lister is admitting that she believes she has what people refer to as “mommy brain.”

The 36-year-old recently attended the CTAM TCA Summer Press Tour to promote her new Amazon show Modern Love, and discussed how her thinking has changed ever since she become a mother. “I genuinely am,” the Oscar winner replied when asked if she is having mommy brain, which refers to the belief that pregnancy and taking care of a child has an impact on a woman’s cognition. “Not in every aspect of my life. I can focus on certain things that are fine, but there are certain things my brain just has refused to allow me to imagine directions.”

“If you described something, shapes or you spell something, I can’t go there, and certain words I have a hard time recalling, so I become that spinning wheel of death on your computer in conversation with me, and I feel I’m very taxing for people to be around,” she explained.

On Wednesday, July 24, The Princess Diaries star shared the news of her pregnancy with everyone. “It’s not for a movie …⁣⁣ #2⁣” Anne wrote on an Instagram post, as she addressed her baby bump featured in the selfie. “All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love 💕.”

Anne already shares a son, Jonathan, 3, with her husband, Adam Shulman. The Hollywood star also gushed that she can’t say this particular pregnancy is easier than her first, as they are “all wonderful.” While Anne admits she has mommy brain, she did once confess that she is inspired by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s parenting style — the pair just had their first child, Archie, earlier this year.

“They get down on the child’s level and speak to them eye to eye to make their child feel empowered,” The Devil Wears Prada costar told Sunday Times of the royal couple’s technique when it comes to children. “I thought that was really cool. I started doing that with Jonathan.” So great!