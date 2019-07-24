What a surprise! Anne Hathaway took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 24, to announce that she’s expecting baby No. 2 with husband Adam Shulman. The A-lister stunned fans with a mirror selfie showing off an already-huge baby bump, and she used the caption to get seriously honest about her struggles with fertility.

“It’s not for a movie …⁣⁣ #2⁣” the 36-year-old wrote, addressing her baby bump featured in the selfie she shared. “All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love 💕.” So sweet!

Take a look at the full photo below!

Fans were head over heels over the announcement, as they rushed to the comments section to respond. “Omg I’m so happy! Congratulations Anne,” one person said. Another added, “Seeing this on the one year anniversary of finding out about our first miscarriage truly touches me. We have had two miscarriages and are waiting until we try again. Thank you for sharing.”

The admission helps give context to the Oscar winner’s sensitivity about pregnancy speculation after gaining weight for a roll in 2018. In April of that year, she posted an Instagram with the caption, “I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you.”

The Princess Diaries star also revealed to Glamour, “I didn’t feel like dealing with the pregnancy rumors. I find it bizarre that there’s a storm to get ahead of, but I have a history of being shamed and humiliated, for a lot of different reasons.”

Anne and her love, 38, welcomed their first child, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, now 3, in 2016, four years after tying the knot. It didn’t take long for her entire perspective to change after becoming a mom. “I’m learning. It’s a new set of muscles,” she told People, adding that playing “isolated characters” in her films makes it harder to be emotional with her son. “I just did one this summer. My God, she was such an island, and it’s a little harder because I’d be holding [Jonathan], but I felt like I wasn’t really giving it to him,” she explained.

Congrats to Anne!