It certainly looks like Paul Hogan made the best of his 80th birthday party, as he was spotted leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles with his family after a nice dinner.

The actor, his ex-wife Linda Kozlowski and their son Chance, 20, all enjoyed the night together in order to celebrate the iconic Crocodile Dundee star. Paul even had some advice to share with his fans when the cameras caught up to him. “You’re only as old as you feel,” he said, as he also revealed his secret to staying feeling young. “A smoke and a drink and [a] night life.” However, while he took some time to partake in a bit of partying in honor of his special day, Paul is exactly all about birthdays — in fact, he doesn’t really keep up with his age.

“Is that how old I am? I don’t even think about it,” he recently told Financial Review in an interview. “I don’t make a big deal about birthdays — never have. A day spent alive is a good day.” Paul also tries to keep it pretty low-key these days.

“I don’t hang out with many celebrities — a bit with [actor] Gary Oldman, but that’s pretty much it,” the Golden Globe winner explained to the outlet. “I used to hang out with Chris Hemsworth, but he’s moved back home to Byron Bay. My favorite local is The Firehouse, inside an old fire station downtown.” Paul took the world by storm in 1986 when his classic film Crocodile Dundee was released, as people in America were suddenly all about the Australian outback — Paul has even thought about heading back to where he’s from.

“I’m always sentimental for Australia. I love Australia and wish I could move back to Sydney — it’s where I’m from; it’s my tribe,” the Oscar nominee revealed. “But I’m a single dad over here in LA with a 20-year-old son who’s in a band, and he’s not quite ready to be left yet. He is 20, but kids don’t tend to mature as fast these days as we used to. Seems you’re not really grown up nowadays till 30.”

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Paul having quite the night!