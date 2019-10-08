Is that who we think it is?! Paul Hogan stepped out for a rare appearance in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 8. The Australian actor was spotted wheeling his trash bins outside his home on the morning of his 80th birthday.

The beloved Crocodile Dundee star appeared to be in great spirits as he quickly enjoyed the gorgeous California weather. The birthday boy wore an ivory and gray-checkered flannel tucked into a pair of denim jeans, a brown belt and black sneakers as photographers spotted him taking out the garbage.

Paul recently opened up about turning 80 years old in an interview with the Financial Review. “Is that how old I am? I don’t even think about it,” he hilariously quipped. “I don’t make a big deal about birthdays — never have. A day spent alive is a good day.”

The iconic actor also got candid about his upcoming project — a new film that’ll have him bringing the beloved character of Mike Dundee back. “I’ve got a movie slated to come out in January on Australia Day, The Very Excellent Mr Dundee, directed by Dean Murphy,” he explained to the outlet. “I didn’t choose the title; I wanted it to be called No Good Deed Goes Unpunished, because the film is basically me getting into trouble from start to finish.”

Considering Paul has strayed from the spotlight in recent years, it’s been a little while since we’ve last seen him out and about. In July, the Golden Globe winner was spotted enjoying a trip to his local L.A. Whole Foods to pick up a few groceries.

Prior to that, Paul was photographed down under in Melbourne in December 2018 while filming Dundee’s comeback flick. Although Paul gushed over his native country, the beloved comedian explained why he still sees himself living in L.A. for at least a few more years.

“I’m always sentimental for Australia. I love Australia and wish I could move back to Sydney — it’s where I’m from; it’s my tribe,” the star explained to the outlet. “But I’m a single dad over here in L.A. with a 20-year-old son who’s in a band, and he’s not quite ready to be left yet.”

