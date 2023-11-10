Nicole Kidman is continuing to wow fans with her showstopping looks in appearances across the U.S. The Being the Ricardos actress stepped out in a black outfit with the coolest skirt in New York City on Thursday, November 9, at the Planet Omega launch event.

Her appearance came just one day after she attended the 2023 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with her husband, Keith Urban. Nicole, 56, supported Keith, also 56, as he presented an award at the ceremony.

Scroll below to see photos from Nicole’s recent outing in the Big Apple.