Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s family dog, Julian, has captured the hearts of all of their fans! The Big Little Lies actress shared several photos of her adorable pup on Instagram on Wednesday, August 16.

The chestnut-colored poodle was pictured sitting behind the wheel of Nicole’s car in one cheeky snapshot. “Passenger prince takes the wheel,” she captioned the post.

In the comments section of the post, many fell in love with Nicole’s furry friend.

“School pickups with a pup are the best!” one follower wrote, while another added, “OK, when I’m reincarnated, I want to come back as your dog.”

The family first announced that they adopted Julian in July 2019 on Instagram.

“My first puppy … actually, my first dog,” Nicole, 56, captioned a photo of Julian kissing her forehead at the time. “Been waiting my whole life for this!”

In addition to the adorable canine, Nicole and Keith, 55, also rescued several cats and tend to many farm animals on their Australian estate. It’s safe to say the duo are animal lovers!

“They’re a little fierce,” Nicole once said of the alpacas on their property. “They make noises, they spit and they can bite. We have chickens as well. Alpacas, 10 fish and two cats called Ginger and Snow … I really am a cat person. I’ve just got one of those carriers. Have you seen those? Those backpacks that you can put them in?”

Courtesy of Nicole Kidman/Instagram

The Oscar winner proceeded to explain that her cats absolutely love sitting in their carriers and joining the family on excursions.

“Yeah. I was actually going to post a picture of it and then I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t want to do that,’” she said of carrying her cats in pet-friendly backpacks. “But I may still because it is really cute. They hop in. They can’t wait to get in.”