Thor: Love and Thunder actress Natalie Portman is spending as much time with her family as possible before she has to head back to the studio to shoot another exciting film. On Friday, September 13, the mom of two was spotted going to breakfast with her husband, Benjamin Millepied, and their 2-year-old daughter, Amalia.

The couple are also proud parents to their 8-year-old son, Aleph, but unfortunately he wasn’t seen with the trio during their early outing. He did, however, join his family for a fun-filled day at Disneyland this August before he had to head back to school this fall.

Now that Aleph is almost 10 years old, he might’ve already started thinking about joining his mother in Hollywood and becoming a child actor. Even though Natalie hasn’t spoken openly about her kids pursuing the same career as her, she did admit that it was hard for her to start a career in L.A. as a young actor.

“I know I was sexualized in the ways that I was photographed or portrayed, and that was not my doing,” she previously shared to People. “That becomes a part of your public identity.”

Being a “sexualized” kid star in Hollywood made it hard for Natalie to feel safe. “I understood very quickly, even as a 13-year-old, that if I were to express myself sexually I would feel unsafe and that men would feel entitled to discuss and objectify my body to my great discomfort,” she continued. “I felt the need to cover my body and to inhibit my expression and my work in order to send my own message to the world that I’m someone worth of safety and respect.”

If Aleph or Amalia decide to pursue a career in acting, you can be sure their mom and dad will always have their back!