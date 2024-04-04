Mina Starsiak Hawk Feels Like 'S--t' After New Store Opening

Mina Starsiak Hawk provided fans with an update on her life in the months following the conclusion of HGTV’s Good Bones.

“Now that I do have this opportunity to direct my life more instead of just being like an actor in it, I guess it’s a little scary because it feels like it’s so much more responsibility,” she said of leaving the show behind during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast on Monday, April 1.

“Whereas before, I was just going through the motions and everything was happening and you know, I was making enough money to be OK,” Mina, 39, continued. “No one’s getting rich, having the kids, being a good parent. Just doing all the things. But with no real plan, and I’m in a really weird spot now because I can’t figure out my plan.”

In March, the realtor opened her new Two Chicks District Co. retail store in Noblesville, Indiana. Mina admitted that her expectations were high going into her latest business venture.

“The stores only been open for three and a half weeks, and it’s not going gangbusters like I had hoped it would, and that’s really hard,” she told podcast listeners. “And it’s only been three weeks. I’m so impatient. Like when I want change and I want to do things and I want to do them now and I want to be good at them now, and it turns out, I’m not being good at everything right now, and I feel like s–t about it. I think it’s probably a very normal feeling but just one that I haven’t let myself feel in a long time.”

Mina went on to say that she gets a lot of messages from fans about the changes going on in her life.

“There’s no one around anymore,” she reflected. “And it’s a really strange feeling. Not that there’s no one around, like obviously Steve and the kids are around.”

Mina recently filmed a special for HGTV, documenting the renovation of her new lake house with her husband, Steve Hawk, and their two kids, Jack and Charlotte. She also appeared in the new season of House Hunters: All Stars.

“There’s been so much noise for the last 10 years, and now it’s much more quiet,” she confessed, adding, “I’m really having a hard time figuring out this intersection of my passions, what I’m good at what makes money, where those three things intersect.”

Mina admitted it’s been a “huge adjustment” financially since Good Bones ended in October 2023.

“It’s the first time in my life since I started working that I don’t necessarily know where the next paycheck is coming from, and there’s not a regular one,” the TV personality candidly said.