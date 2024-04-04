Michael J. Fox Is Looking Forward to Daughter’s Wedding

Michael J. Fox has faced many challenges in his battle with Parkinson’s disease, but he is trying to look on the bright side.

“You know, my daughter’s getting married too … good things are happening, and life is good. And so, it’s been a good year, for sure,” he told People in an interview published on Wednesday, April 3.

Michael, 62, did not reveal which of his three daughters would be walking down the aisle. The Back to the Future actor is a dad to son Sam, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler and daughter Esmé, whom he shares with wife Tracy Pollan.

His family has been a huge support system amid his fight against the neurodegenerative disorder.

“There’s been a lot of challenges,” Michael told the outlet of his condition. “A lot of physical challenges these days have been different bits, but just that I had a lot of stuff … I had a movie, a documentary and a lot of obligations.

“With the help of family, with the help of people that I work with, I’ve been able to meet those challenges and go beyond them and do new things,” he continued. “And the whole thing is just keep having new experiences, whether it’s experiences that push forward, what we’re trying to do and our mission with foundation.”

Courtesy of Tracy Pollan/Instagram

Michael and Tracy celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary last July.

“It’s been great for me, I don’t know how it is for her,” he said during a November 2023 episode of CBS Mornings after their marriage milestone. “I love Tracy obviously and she’s an amazing person and has gone through a lot. I realize she has a life separate from me having Parkinson’s, from me being Alex Keaton or Marty McFly, she’s a person. I think that’s why it’s gone OK.”

The Family Ties alum is always proud to talk about his amazing wife, whom he met on the set of Family Ties.

“She had indicated to me by saying, for better or for worse, in sickness and in health,” he said. “She was able to get me through it, and go through it with me. And she has for 35 years.”