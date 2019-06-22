They were struggling actors when Danny DeVito and Michael Douglas met in the summer of 1966 at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Connecticut. “They were building an amphitheater, and they recruited actors to do outdoor work,” Danny, 74, recalled as the two longtime friends did a joint Q&A at the Producers Guild of America’s recent Produced By Conference in Los Angeles on June 8.

Michael, also 74, butted in, “I see this guy walking up [to] me, and he’s got long hair,” to which Danny hilariously quipped, “Hair?” That encounter was just the beginning of their incredible rollercoaster ride of a friendship.