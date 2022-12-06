Academy Award winner Michael Caine knew his second wife, Shakira Caine (née Baksh), was the woman of his dreams before he even met her. The Hannah and Her Sisters actor married the model in 1973, more than a decade after his first marriage to Patricia Haines came to an end. Keep scrolling to learn more about the film icon’s marriage history.

Who Was Michael Caine’s First Wife, Patricia Haines?

Michael and Patricia got married in 1955 after he served in the British Army during the Korean War. He began acting in his early 20s before getting his big break in the 1964 film Zulu. The King of Thieves alum and his first spouse welcomed one child during their marriage, daughter Dominique.

Like her husband, Patricia was an actress who got her start in theater. The English star was best known for her roles in The Avengers television series, The Nutshell and Walked a Crooked Path. One year after her divorce from Michael, Patricia married her second husband, Bernard Kay, in 1963.

The Ski-Boy alum was married to her second spouse up until her death in 1977 from lung cancer at the age of 45. Years later, Michael reflected on his first marriage to the performer and why it ultimately did not work out.

“I walked out of the marriage,” he once admitted. “The marriage breakdown was entirely my fault. I was too young and immature to take on the poverty and personal and professional failure.”

Who Is Michael Caine’s Current Wife, Shakira Caine?

Shakira, born in 1947 in Guyana, became a beauty queen as a teen and eventually launched a successful modeling career. In the early ‘70s, she appeared in a Maxwell House coffee commercial that left Michael enamored once he saw it.

“My heart started pounding and my palms became sweaty,” the Batman Begins actor recalled in his 1992 autobiography, What’s It All About? “This girl is amazing,” he remembered telling a friend at the time. “I want to meet her.”

James Gourley/Shutterstock

Eventually, Michael got his wish and was able to get Shakira’s number through a mutual friend. The Medieval star was smitten with his leading lady right from the start.

“I fell in love with her in about eight minutes,” he shared during an October 2018 interview with Radio Times. “It took her two hours to fall in love with me. She saved my life, really.”

The lovebirds got married in 1973 and welcomed one daughter together, Natasha. In the decades that followed their nuptials, Michael and Shakira have been spotted out on date nights all over London, proof their love has withstood the test of time.

“She is one of the most beautiful people I have ever seen, but she is also the gentlest, kindest person,” the Golden Globe winner raved about his wife in a 2018 interview with People. “I have this extraordinary, beautiful Indian wife who cooks fantastic Italian food. Things can’t get better than that.”