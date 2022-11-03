Michael Caine Has Made a Few Rare Public Appearances Over the Past Few Years: See Photos

For more than seven decades, Michael Caine has led a number of classic films like The Ipcress File, Alfie, Little Voice and more. The Academy Award winner is still making appearances in movies and proving that his acting skills are unmatched. He occasionally steps out for rare public appearances with his wife, Shakira Caine.

In November 2022, Michael and his beloved were photographed out at Harry’s Bar in London. The couple, who wed in 1973, looked happier than ever. The Batman Begins actor appeared to be in good spirits as he used a walker to assist him on his way out of the pub.

The appearance came one year after the British film icon clarified that he still works in the entertainment industry despite beliefs he may have taken a step back.

“I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. He went on to appear in the 2022 historical drama film Medieval alongside Ben Foster and Matthew Goode. After facing a number of ongoing health issues over the years, Michael found joy in writing.

“I have a spine problem which affects my leg, so I can’t walk very well,” he said during a previous interview with BBC Radio 2. “And I also wrote a couple of books, which were published and were successful.”

Born Maurice Joseph Micklewhite in 1933, the actor adopted his well-known stage name in 1954. He never regretted making the big change.

“No. The day I became Michael Caine, that was it — I was Michael Caine,” he told The Guardian in October 2021 about whether he still thinks about his days under his original moniker. “I wasn’t Maurice anymore; I was a completely different person. And it was amazing. It was fabulous.”

Becoming a multitalented performer was something Michael had his sights set on as a child. He made his film debut in 1956’s Hell in Korea and never looked back.

“When I was young, I wanted to be an actor,” he recalled in an interview with Gentleman’s Journal. “I just didn’t know how to do it. I came from a very working-class background, where you wouldn’t know about drama schools or anything like that. After finishing National Service, I was working in this butter factory, and this old man says to me, ‘Do you want to do this all your life? A young man like you? Fit and healthy?’”

In 1986, the London-born star won his first Academy Award for his role in Hannah and Her Sisters. He received a BAFTA Fellowship, a lifetime achievement honor awarded by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, for his work in films in 2000. The Zulu actor was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II that same year.

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Michael over the past few years.