Michael Bolton is celebrating 50 years in the music industry but his Tuesday, July 18, appearance on The View left viewers raising questions about his health.

Michael, 70, appeared on the daytime talk show to promote his first new album in 14 years, Spark of Light. The “When a Man Loves a Woman” singer sat with hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin on stage for the segment.

As Michael shared his experiences about winning audiences over with his hits, his right hand and right leg appeared to tremble. After the interview, the Grammy winner performed the song “Beautiful World” from his new album. He was joined on stage by a group of background singers to tackle the powerful ballad.

Fans flooded Twitter with questions about Michael’s appearance and his health after the segment aired.

“Michael Bolton on @TheView does not look well,” one person tweeted.

He also performed the song on Good Morning America the day prior.

“Hope I brought a little spark of light and laughter to everyone’s day,” Michael captioned a clip of his performance on Instagram on Monday, July 17. “Thank you, @goodmorningamerica!”

This isn’t the first time questions have been raised about Michael’s health during a TV appearance. On March 8, Michael was unmasked on The Masked Singer after competing in season 9 of the show.

“Did Michael Bolton look sick to anyone but me?” one viewer tweeted. “Maybe it was the heat but there was no animation in his voice.”

Another Twitter user agreed, writing, “Came here looking for the reason — felt exactly the same.”

While Michael has not addressed any comments questioning his health, he previously canceled a concert in Manchester, England, due to illness in October 2021. Prior to that, Michael canceled a show in Finland in August 2019 due to illness. At the time, Michael tweeted that he was “ordered to rest and get treatment” from his doctors.

Fans were very understanding of the last-minute cancellation and voiced their support on Twitter.

“Michael, your health is the most important thing here and we all know that you never like to cancel concerts,” one person responded to Michael’s tweet at the time. “I am so sorry that you are ill. Take care and concentrate on getting yourself well again. We all love and respect you so much and fully understand.”