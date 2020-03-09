Family reunion! Once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are done with their royal duties in the U.K., they plan on picking up baby Archie in Canada and taking him to see his grandmother Doria Ragland in Los Angeles.

“Doria hasn’t spent time with Archie since Christmas but will be seeing him very soon,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly on Monday, March 9. “Doria’s a very independent woman and has her own life in L.A., but she’s super excited about seeing her grandchild again!”

Ben Stansall/AP/Shutterstock

What a sweet surprise! Doria, 63, loves to spend time with baby Archie, 10 months. When she found out her 38-year-old daughter was buying a home in Canada to split her time between London and North America, the yoga instructor could barely contain her joy.

“Doria knows Meghan has been miserable in London for a long time and wants what’s best for her — even if it means going against royal rules,” another insider told Closer Weekly in January. “She’s happy that Meghan’s moving closer to home and the fact they’ll be able to spend more time together.”

Doria and baby Archie’s reunion was only a matter of time. Not only is the mom of one “overjoyed” to be a grandmother, but she’s been spoiling her grandson with “lots of gifts, books and toys.” That’s why the Suits alum wants to take her son to L.A. whenever she can find the time.

“For Meghan, it’s just as important for Archie to learn about her family history as it is for him to learn about his royal ancestors,” a source told Us Weekly in May 2019. “So she plans to go on a trip to Los Angeles with him once she’s comfortable taking him on a plane.”

Shutterstock

Harry and his wife are even planning on buying a “holiday home” in the city of angels so Archie can be closer to his family. “[She and Harry] want their son to lead a normal life,” the insider said. Sounds like a great move!