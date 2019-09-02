You’ve heard her sweet voice as one of the founding members of the classic female singing group, The Supremes, but while Mary Wilson was sharing hit after hit with the world, she was also busy raising three wonderful children — it’s time to get to know them!

In 1974, the iconic singer would marry for the first time to Pedro Ferrer in Las Vegas on May 11, 1974. While it would be the only time that Mary would tie the knot, the pair would go on to have three kids — daughter Turkessa, and sons Pedro Antonio Jr. and Rafael. The couple would then split in 1981. While the vocalist is known for her great pipes, not many people from this era are aware of her talent, but that will soon change, as she has been confirmed to be one of the cast members on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. So exciting!

