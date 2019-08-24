After nearly 60 years of delivering classic hits, the stars of Motown came together to celebrate. “In life, great relationships bring happiness, and happiness is the greatest thing in the world,” Berry Gordy Jr., who founded Motown, told exclusively told Closer Weekly at an event promoting the new documentary Hitsville: The Making of Motown. “It’s about the relationship between Smokey Robinson and me.”

In 1958, Berry produced the first song Smokey ever recorded with the Miracles, “Got a Job.” The single did well, but Smokey felt that his group was shortchanged on their royalties and suggested that Berry start his own record label. “Shortly after that, he started Motown,” recalls Smokey. “And the rest is history.”

Motown pushed boundaries and helped racially integrate popular music in the 1960s. Along the way it made stars of the Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, the Jackson 5 and more. “This was a beautiful, loving company that emerged when the world really needed it,” says Gabe Turner, a director of Hitsville. “It’s about a core group of people taking on the world together.”