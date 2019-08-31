Now that she will be a part of the season 28 cast of Dancing With the Stars, Mary Wilson is once again being remembered as one of the greats, but while The Supremes member has had a ton of success, she still sees motherhood as the best thing that’s happened to her.

“I always wanted to be married and have children and I love being pregnant,” the 75-year-old revealed to Times magazine. “I had some of my stage dresses turned into maternity gowns because I worked into my ninth month.” The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee had three children — daughter Turkessa, and sons Pedro Antonio Jr. and Rafael — with her husband Pedro Ferrer. They split in 1981.

“I remember at one show at Drury Lane, in London, I nursed Turkessa until moments before I got on stage, when the nanny grabbed her,” Mary recalled to the outlet. “My daughter said I wasn’t the best mother, but all stars’ children say that. As a performer, you’re up there on stage giving love to millions of people and then when you come home, you’re tired.”

“My daughter now understands what I had to do as a single parent,” Mary added. Tragically, the singer lost her son Rafael in 1994 after a car accident. He was 16.

“My son Pedro [Jr.] said to me that Rafael’s death felt like having a hole in your heart and I told him, yes, that’s right, but you’ve still got your heart,” Mary revealed. “You don’t stop living.” While the icon didn’t have any more kids, nor did she get remarried, she will still have loved ones rooting for her when she competes on the ABC competition.

Others who will be joining Mary on the program include Christie Brinkley, James Van Der Beek and Kate Flannery. We hope they all do well!