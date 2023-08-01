The Wahlberg kids are having the time of their lives this summer! Rhea Durham shared new photos of her four children enjoying some fun in the sun with their dad, Mark Wahlberg, during their break from school.

Mark, 52, and Rhea, 45, recently sold their Beverly Park, California, estate and moved their family to Nevada. Their kids, Brendan, Grace, Ella and Michael, have been loving their new home in the “amazing area.”

“It’s really giving the kids a chance to thrive,” Mark gushed over watching his children grow up in their new pad. “It just has the best of both worlds.”

