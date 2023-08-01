Cancel OK
Mark Wahlberg shares moment with son Brendan at home

Courtesy of Mark Wahlberg/Instagram

Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Durham Shares Photos of Kids Amid Summer Break After Moving to Nevada

Aug 1, 2023
By
The Wahlberg kids are having the time of their lives this summer! Rhea Durham shared new photos of her four children enjoying some fun in the sun with their dad, Mark Wahlberg, during their break from school.

Mark, 52, and Rhea, 45, recently sold their Beverly Park, California, estate and moved their family to Nevada. Their kids, Brendan, Grace, Ella and Michael, have been loving their new home in the “amazing area.” 

“It’s really giving the kids a chance to thrive,” Mark gushed over watching his children grow up in their new pad. “It just has the best of both worlds.”

Keep scrolling to see new photos of Mark and Rhea’s kids amid their summer break. 

