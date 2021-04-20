Mark Wahlberg Is a Protective Father! See the Actor’s Sweetest Photos With His 4 Children

Mark Wahlberg has one of the most tight-knit families in Hollywood. The Lone Survivor actor shares his children, Ella, Mike, Brendan and Grace, with his longtime wife, Rhea Durham. Fortunately for fans, Mark doesn’t mind giving glimpses inside his family life by posting photos with his adorable kids.

Most of the time, the handsome hunk is sharing snapshots while at home with Rhea and their little ones. In April 2020, the Daddy’s Home star uploaded a pic with his wife, children and late mother, Alma Wahlberg, huddled up on the couch together. “Miss you, grandma,” he wrote following Alma’s death.

The doting father is also one to share cute pictures in honor of his children’s accomplishments and milestones, including birthdays. He’s even showed off his kiddos’ talents, like the time he uploaded a video of his son dunking a basketball in April 2020. “Someone’s putting in work! Couldn’t touch the rim last week,” he proudly penned.

Mark has been a loving and protective dad ever since he welcomed his first child, Ella, in September 2003. Rhea gave birth to the couple’s second kid, Mike, in March 2006, followed by son Brendan in September 2008. Mark and the American model — who married in 2009 — completed their family with the arrival of Grace in January 2010.

During an interview with Esquire in May 2014, the Ted star said he’s made fatherhood his No. 1 priority despite his busy career. “I think the most important thing is to always be involved in every aspect of their life. To give them enough trust that they can share things with you,” he explained, noting he’s found a way to mix between being a strict and fun father.

“I don’t want them to be terrified of me, you know?” the Oscar nominee continued. “But I don’t want them to think they can do whatever they want and get away with it, either, because they can’t.”

Fortunately, Mark learned a lot about parenthood thanks to his late parents, Alma and dad Donald Wahlberg. Though the Shooter actor’s family didn’t “have what a lot of other people had” growing up, he learned to appreciate how hard his mom and dad worked to support their family.

“It worked out because my dad drove a truck delivering school lunches, so that meant we got a lot of school lunches,” Mark told Esquire about their struggle to put meals on the table. Still, “I think, for the most part, I had a pretty good childhood,” he gushed.

Considering Mark’s parents taught him to be humble, he’s making sure to instill those qualities in Ella, Mike, Brendan and Grace. “I worry that maybe they won’t appreciate things,” he said. “You don’t wanna give your kids everything without giving them the tools to be great people.”

By how wonderful their kids seem to be turning out, it looks like Mark and Rhea are doing a great job!

