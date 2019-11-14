Ouch! Marie Osmond Shows Off Bruise She Got When Chipping ‘Off a Piece’ of Her Kneecap During Fall

Even though Marie Osmond “chipped off a piece” of her kneecap during a recent performance in Las Vegas, the beloved songstress insisted the show must go on! Just days before she and brother Donny Osmond are set to perform their 11-year residency’s final show at the Flamingo Resort & Hotel, Marie took to Instagram to share a clip of her insanely-bruised leg. Ouch!

“Hi everybody! We just finished The Talk today and I’m heading back to Vegas — I’m so excited!” the 59-year-old began in the video posted on Wednesday, November 13. “Only four more shows … but I told everybody that I’m going to do them, I don’t care whether I fell or not. But I just wanted to let you know that I’m not faking it. Here … see?”

Instagram/MarieOsmond

The Talk cohost then panned the video down her leg and exposed the massive bruise she got in thanks to her tumble during a show on November 7. “Look, this is my knee. It’s under the knee cap and it went down into my ankle,” Marie explained as she showed off the injured black and blue area. “The other side is not as bruised but it’s bad too.”

During Monday’s episode of The Talk, Marie confessed to the audience about her onstage snafu after she appeared wearing a bulky knee brace. After the topic came up in discussion, the “Paper Roses” songstress explained that she fell while wearing a massive ballgown.

The CBS daytime talk show then aired a clip of Marie’s tragic fall. “I can’t walk, I can’t walk. I think I broke my knee!” she said into the microphone as Donny, 61, rushed to her side. “You did what?!” the concerned brother asked. “Yeah, I think I broke it,” she replied. Poor Marie!

Even though Marie sustained a pretty gnarly injury, The Key Is Love author assured fans she wouldn’t be absent from the last few shows. “Those of you who bought tickets for the last week, I will be there,” she insisted during the program’s episode. “Donny was so sweet, he said, ‘I can handle the last week.’ And I said, ‘I think they want to Donny and Marie.” LOL!

Shutterstock

The CMA Award winner echoed a similar sentiment while sharing the clip of her bruise in her most recent Instagram post. “I love you all and we are partying and I promise I’m giving it everything I have,” she gushed. “And last night, you were all sweet and wonderful at the show. And I’ll be at the meet and greet too, so you can count on it! I’ll be there. You’ve been there for us for 11 years and we love you all.” Aww!

After over a decade performing at their iconic Las Vegas residency, Marie and Donny will take their final bow on Friday, November 15. The superstar siblings, who announced the end of their longtime residency this past March, told Closer Weekly this isn’t the end of Donny and Marie as brother and sister. “There’s a bond here that will never be broken,” the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” crooner gushed at the time.

We hope Marie feels better soon!