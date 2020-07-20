Gone but not forgotten. Marie Osmond revealed her “dear friend” Bill Waite died from cancer in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

“Bill Waite started working for our family when I was 16 years old,” she said on Sunday, July 19, next to a throwback pic of them both. “He started selling merchandise for us on tour [and] in Vegas to put himself through college. He ended up becoming a very successful attorney and worked with us on many many projects throughout the years.”

Courtesy of Marie Osmond/ Instagram

“The last one we were blessed to work together on was for #PaulMitchell and their gracious contributions to @cmnhospitals. He and his wife, Donna, were the perfect couple!!!” Marie, 60, continued. “Love and prayers go out to them, the children and family during this difficult time.”

Bill is not the only person who Marie lost recently. In April 2019, she revealed her “best friend” Kim Goodwin died after suffering a “massive heart attack.” Kim was Marie’s makeup artist and hairstylist for over 30 years. He also had a close relationship with her brother, Donny Osmond.

“He left this earth for a better place and although my heart is breaking and I know this hole in my heart will never be filled, I am so happy that he was able to leave this life knowing he was loved,” the “I Only Wanted You” singer said at the time.

Although Marie has experienced a lot of loss in her life, including the 2010 death of her son Michael Bryan, she still tries to uplift others by being the best person she can be for her family. When her “best friend Darla’s daughter-in-law” Brynna was recovering from surgery for having “25 tumors” near her brainstem, Marie asked fans to pray for her family friend.

“[Brynna] is like another daughter to me. I have watched her from the time she started to date her husband, to the accomplished woman and mother she is today,” the Grammy nominee gushed on Instagram. “Her husband, Austin, is a son to me and my attorney, and their three children are like my own grandchildren … she is FAMILY. And, she is very ill.”

In the comments, Marie’s followers wished Brynna a speedy recovery. If there’s anything we can learn from Marie’s life, it’s that she will always be there for her family and friends.