Beloved TV host Maria Menounos has gotten candid with fans about her health journey over the years. The former Extra correspondent recently opened up about her pancreatic cancer diagnosis after announcing she was expecting her first child via surrogate. Get updates on her condition and recovery.

When Was Maria Menounos Diagnosed With Cancer?

The “Heal Squad” podcast host was diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer in January 2023. She underwent surgery to remove a 3.9 cm tumor on her pancreas before publicly opening up about her condition.

“I need people to know there are places they can go to catch things early,” Maria told People in May 2023. “You can’t let fear get in the way. I had that moment where I thought I was a goner — but I’m OK because I caught this early enough.”

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The news of her diagnosis came just after the Massachusetts native revealed she and her husband, Keven Undergaro, were awaiting the arrival of a baby girl. While Maria is grateful that early detection led to a successful surgery, she recalled having a difficult conversation with her husband about their daughter’s future.

“‘If something happens, here are the people I want her around and what I want you to do,’” she remembered telling Kevin. “‘You’ll probably have to move back East to be with my dad so that she has him.’ We talked about all of it. We imagined the worst.”

Does Maria Menounos Have Diabetes?

In the summer of 2022, Maria was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. She now takes insulin each day in addition to wearing a glucose monitor. She previously shared that her father, Constantinos Menounos, is a type 1 diabetic.

“My dad is my health inspiration. Type 1 diabetic for 50 years and doctors are astounded by his health and lack of side effects of the disease,” she wrote on Facebook in November 2019. “Here’s why — he doesn’t believe he’s sick. Never has. He’s super active and eats clean, pure food. His zest for life is infectious.”

When Did Maria Menounos Have a Brain Tumor?

In the summer of 2017, Maria shared that she had a meningioma brain tumor the size of a golf ball that required a seven-hour surgery.

“I’d been getting lightheaded on set and having headaches,” the reporter told People in July 2017 of her symptoms prior to her diagnosis. “My speech had gotten slurred, and I was having difficulty reading the teleprompter.”

Nearly a year after the successful surgery, Maria reflected on her health journey and one of her important takeaways.

“I’ve learned a lot and changed my whole perspective on life,” she told Today in May 2018. “I want to be happy and healthy and put that all first. Whatever comes from there, I’m going to be OK with.”