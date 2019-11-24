All that love. Lily Tomlin continues to have a successful Hollywood career after all these years, but she hasn’t been alone, as she’s had her partner Jane Wagner in her corner.

The actress, 80, was at The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends on November 21, and revealed what key behind her loving marriage. “What is the secret? We all have a secret. It’s just the secret is that you’re committed and care and you want it to work out,” Lily told Closer Weekly and other reporters. “You don’t want to walk away from something that’s important.”

The happy pair met way back in 1971, but they did not tie the knot until 2013. Today, the couple of course are quite close. In face, Jane is even a big fan of Lily’s popular series Grace and Frankie. “Yes, we watch it. We say, ‘Do you think that was a good scene?’ Then sometimes we’re watching it laughing because everything is funny,” the Oscar nominee gushed. “We’re laughing at everything. There’s no describing it.” That’s just so sweet!

The duo will have to stick to just re-watching the series in the near future, as it has been announced that the Netflix series will wrap up after its seventh season. Lily and her costar Jane Fonda recently opened up about the sad news.

“We are both delighted and heartbroken that ‘Grace and Frankie’ will be back for its seventh, though final, season,” Jane and Lily said in a statement at the time. “We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well!”

“We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around,” the famous duo continued. “We’ve outlasted so many things — just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”

We’re just glad that Lily and her love will continue to enjoy the show throughout its run and beyond just like others will.