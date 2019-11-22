It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. Grace and Frankie may be wrapping up in the near future, but that doesn’t mean that costars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda will stop working together, as they may be crossing paths again.

While attending The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Televisions Comedy Legends on Thursday, November 21, Lily, 80, opened up about how she feels about the popular Netflix show ending soon. “Coming to the end? I feel sad,” the comedian told Closer Weekly and other reporters. “Jane and I are like, kind of like bereft. We agreed to do seven seasons. And now they’re holding us to it. Yeah, what I mean, we’re kind of relieved on one hand, you know, we’re going to have fun. We’re going to hang out and start something new. And then on the other hand, we’re saying what if we don’t come up with anything to do? We’re going to lose our jobs!”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The Hollywood stars kicked off their show back in 2015 — and it quickly became a hit. So it was no surprise when the duo expressed their sadness when news came out that the seventh season will be the last. “We are both delighted and heartbroken that ‘Grace and Frankie’ will be back for its seventh, though final, season,” Lily and Jane said in a statement. “We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well!”

“We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around,” the close pals added. “We’ve outlasted so many things — just hope we don’t outlast the planet.” This isn’t the first time that Jane and Lily have revealed how surprised they were to see their series receive a positive reaction.

Melissa Moseley/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

“We didn’t expect young people would like it as much as they seem to,” the Book Club costar, 81, said at a PaleyFest event in March 2019. “Grandparents, parents and grandchildren can all watch it together, and it works.”

We will sure miss these two friends on the small screen, but we hope to see them again soon!