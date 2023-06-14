On top of being responsible for penning some of the biggest country hits, Lee Greenwood is a proud dad. The “God Bless the U.S.A.” singer and his wife, Kimberly Payne, are always celebrating the incredible achievements of their children. Scroll below to learn more about his blended family.

How Many Kids Does Lee Greenwood Have?

Lee and Kimberly got married in 1992 and welcomed two children together, sons Dalton and Parker. He is also a dad to his four older children, Laura, Marc, Kelly and Ted, from previous relationships.

The saxophonist shared rare insight about his first marriage at the age of 17 and his introduction to fatherhood.

“We had two children [Laura and Ted], and I’m still very close to both of them,” Lee told Closer in March 2020 of his first marriage. “That’s why I was given 3A [classification] in the Vietnam draft. I would’ve gladly joined the military, but it kept me out.”

Courtesy of Lee Greenwood/Instagram

The “Going, Going, Gone” singer has remained pretty private about the relationships he has with his other two older children and his exes.

“Kim is the only woman I’ve ever loved. I don’t say that to make my other wives feel bad. My exes, I don’t talk to them,” he told The Boot in March 2010. “They weren’t pleasant divorces. For my children’s sake, I do respect their mothers, however, because they took care of those children when I wasn’t there. I’m an active father in this marriage, and I think that’s how I’ve changed and matured. But you search ’til you find someone that you really love. That’s the key.”

Who Are Lee Greenwood’s Sons Dalton and Parker?

Lee’s two younger sons have both demonstrated an interest in music. Parker graduated from Texas Christian University in 2022 after studying musical theater and composition. Dalton earned a PhD from Vanderbilt University and has shown off his vocal chops in videos posted on his dad’s Facebook page.

“They’re upstanding young men who’ve taken the world by the horns!” Lee gushed to Closer about his boys.

The musician also shared that raising his kids outside of Hollywood helped him form a closer bond with his family.

“One of the key things is getting out of Tinseltown — we live in Tennessee,” he continued. “And our creativity about love and passion for our life is what keeps us so solidly together. We shared all of the ups and downs of raising the boys. Now we’re empty nesters and reach out for things to do to keep our love alive. There’s no limit on things that my wife likes to do, and I love that.”