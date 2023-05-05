How Many Kids Does Kris Jenner Have? Get to Know the Businesswoman’s Famous Family

It’s no secret that Kris Jenner wears many hats as a businesswoman, TV star, producer, manager and more. The entertainment mogul is also a mom to six kids, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie, all of whom have had successful careers and business ventures of their own. She has made managing her busy schedule and motherhood look easy while documenting her life on reality TV, most recently on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Kris shares her eldest four kids, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob, with her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian. ​The former flight attendant and the attorney were married from 1978 to 1991. Robert died in September 2003 at the age of 59 from esophageal cancer.

In the years since their father’s death, all of the Kardashian kids have spoken out about how they processed their grief and are keeping his legacy alive.

“After he passed, I was bitter and angry — I was VERY angry at God. I didn’t understand why someone who was so great, my dad — why he would be taken away,” Khloé wrote in an entry for Lena Dunham‘s Lenny Letter in May 2016.

She continued: “My dad was such a believer, so I couldn’t come to terms with how someone with such a deep relationship with God could be gone. I was young and I needed someone to blame for what had happened. But then I started to process the end of my father’s life, and it changed something inside me.”

During Kris’ marriage to Caitlyn Jenner, which lasted from 1991 until their divorce was finalized in 2015, she welcomed her two youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie. The In the Kitchen With Kris author, who is currently dating Corey Gamble, is also a doting grandmother to 12 grandkids.

From all of her elaborate holiday celebrations and luxurious birthday gifts given to her kids and grandchildren, it’s clear that family means the world to Kris. She enjoys showering her kiddos and their little ones with love in any way she can.

“She’ll get them something almost every weekend. Whenever she walks into a store and likes something for, say, [Rob’s daughter] Dream, she’ll ask for [11] more for all the grandkids,” an insider told Life & Style in November 2019 of Kris’ nature to spoil her grandkids. “Anything she gets for one, she gets for the others.”

Scroll below to learn more about Kris’ six kids.