Hollywood duo Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone’s two daughters, Vivian and Georgette, are already following in their footsteps! The kids have made acting appearances alongside their famous parents and stepped out on rare occasions while growing up in the spotlight.

Melissa and Ben got married in 2005 after meeting as teens in Illinois and reconnecting at a comedy class in Los Angeles years later. They welcomed their eldest daughter, Vivian, in 2007. Vivian became a big sister in 2010 when Georgette was born.

In 2016, both of the kiddos made their first acting appearances in their mom’s film The Boss, which was directed by Ben. Vivian portrayed a younger version of Melissa’s character, Michelle Darnell, in the movie. Georgette played a young girl working at a brownie company.

At first, the Bridesmaids star was initially hesitant to let her kids appear in one of her films. Vivian and Georgette’s persistence in trying out acting eventually led to both of their movie debuts.

“They kept asking and we said no for months and [then] my oldest said, ‘Am I not allowed to even try?'” the mom of two told E! News in March 2016. “She’s very smart and I said, ‘That’s good, you went right to it because I certainly can’t say you’re not allowed to try.’ So, we spent the next month seeing really if she’d do it. She did great.”

Ben added, “Once [Georgette] heard Vivian is in the movie, she was like, ‘I want to be in the movie.'”

The girls also appeared in Melissa’s film Thunder Force in 2021. Once again, Vivian played the younger version of her mother’s character.



“She’s like her mom in that she can stay in the scene and then you can pitch her alternate ways that the scene can go based on what you think might be a little funnier or different — and she is able to make those adjustments,” Ben said of his eldest child’s acting skills, per PopSugar.

Despite being booked and busy in Hollywood, Melissa’s bond with her girls is stronger than ever. Vivian and Georgette even have a funny nickname for their mom.

“There’s a version of myself that we call ‘Midway Mom,'” the Tammy actress revealed in an April 2023 interview with People. “We were coming back from visiting my parents and we went through the Midway Airport in Chicago. And for some reason, everything they asked for, I was like, ‘Sure, get it. Two of them. You want a Coke?’ And they were just like, ‘What’s going on?’ ‘Can we have Doritos?’ ‘Yep.’ Anything they said. ‘Can we get sweatshirts?’ ‘You sure can.’ Like everything. I was like, ‘You want a beer cozy?’ And they were like, ‘Midway Mom’s awesome.'”

Scroll below to see rare photos of Melissa and Ben’s kids growing up.