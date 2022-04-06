If HGTV host Kim Spradlin-Wolfe looks familiar, it’s because she was able to outwit, outplay and outlast her competitors on season 24 of Survivor in 2012. One year after her victory on the hit CBS show, she married her husband, Bryan Wolfe. He has remained her biggest supporter, especially as her cohost on the series Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? which premiered in March 2022.

Kim and Bryan wed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2013. The couple met during a game of volleyball outside of a bar, per Heavy.com. Kim’s Survivor castmates Alicia Rosa and Kat Edorsson were both guests at the wedding.

The pair decided to start a family shortly after they tied the knot, welcoming their first child together, son Michael Thomas, in 2014. Their daughter, August Jane, was born in 2015, followed by the birth of their youngest son, Walt, in 2016. When it came time for the former bridal shop owner to decide if she was going to be a part of the all-winners season of Survivor in 2019, she thoroughly discussed the topic with her husband.

“I just couldn’t picture a way where I was going to leave my three kids at this age,” she told Entertainment Weekly in January 2020. “And then we talked about it for a while, and I was like, ‘It’s a no. And my husband was like, ‘Yeah, it’s a no.’ And then a week later, I was like, ‘I don’t know, I’m just kind of wondering if I should have the conversation.’ He was like, ‘You’re going to do it. I just know it already, the fact that you’re even putting a question mark on it.’”

Though she placed ninth in her second go at the game, fans were happy to see her again on television. She started her own interior design company, Kim Wolfe Home, after winning Survivor, thanks to Bryan’s encouragement.

“He was like, ‘How about you do this professionally and stop making our family move every time you want to try a new tile?’” the television personality told HGTV in March 2022. “And so that was really kind of the birth of this as a career for me.”

Kim has been on television before, but Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? is her husband’s first time in front of the cameras. However, Bryan is doing a great job and has plenty of home design expertise to contribute to the program.