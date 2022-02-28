Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis help clients sell homes that they’ve deemed “unsellable” on their HGTV show Unsellable Houses. The twin sisters have an obvious bond on camera as they help homeowners make huge moves. Outside of their hit series, Lyndsay is married to her husband, Justin Lamb, and Leslie is married to her husband, Jacob Davis.

Keep scrolling to meet Lyndsay and Leslie’s Husbands.

Who is Lyndsay’s Husband Justin Lamb?

Both of the Rock the Block stars met their husbands in high school. In 2009, Lyndsay started her company, Lamb & Co. Real Estate. She and Justin welcomed one son together, Miles. Her company was soaring to new heights, but devastating news turned the television personality’s life upside down. Her son was diagnosed with cancer, and she and her husband were dedicated to taking care of him.

Leslie stepped in to run the family business, which was only just the start of their partnership in the world of real estate. Unsellable Houses aired its first season in 2019 and became a network hit. One thing that has become abundantly clear with the success of Unsellable Houses is that family means everything to Lyndsay.

“My husband and son are my people,” Lyndsay shared on the company’s website. “When I’m not on the job, I love to be involved in my community and retreat to the beach with my husband Justin, son Miles and pup Remo. I don’t care what I am doing, working on, or enjoying at the time … it is pretty much a given I would rather be hanging out with them!”

Courtesy of Lyndsay Lamb/Instagram

In addition to finding a passion for home renovation, Lyndsay and Justin found another hobby, buying and selling VW buses. Justin, along with Jacob, has been featured on multiple episodes of Unsellable Houses. In September 2021, the couple celebrated a major milestone in their relationship.

“Happy 20 years to the best Husband, dad and partner!” the mom of one wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable photo with her hubby. “Can’t wait to match in our overalls for the next 20 and beyond.”

Who is Leslie’s Husband Jacob Davis?

Jacob and Justin were roommates in college. He is very supportive of his wife’s career however, there is one thing that Lyndsay does when she comes over to the Davis home that gets under his skin: rearranging the furniture.

“You’d never know if you didn’t pick it up and move it. I do it at Leslie’s house quite often. It drives her husband crazy,” Lyndsay told Herald Net in August 2020.

Courtesy of Leslie Davis/Instagram

In between working on renovation projects together or filming an episode of their home design hit, the couple spend time with their three sons. “When not working, my husband Jacob and I love to cheer on our boys Kyler, Cash, and Cole at their sports games,” she said on the company’s website. “I also love getting involved in our community!”

The pair are very involved in raising money for Seattle Children’s Hospital and the Snohomish County Food Bank. In April 2021, Leslie and Jacob celebrated 19 years of marriage by posting sweet photos together on Instagram.