Batman actress Kim Basinger is not one to let the day pass her by. On Thursday, August 1, she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with a dark pair of shades, clearly going incognito. She paired her sunglasses with an Adidas shirt, light jacket, and some comfy sweatpants.

As a mom of one, Kim, 65, continues to work in Hollywood — most recently appearing in the two Fifty Shades sequels — to show her 23-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with ex-husband Alec Baldwin she can do anything she puts her mind to and Alec appreciates Kim for being a great role model for Ireland. He’s also grateful that wife Hilaria Baldwin is able to do the same thing for their 5-year-old daughter, Carmen.

“I’m grateful that both daughters I have — from two different marriages — have very capable mothers,” the 61-year-old actor previously said on an episode of Dr. Oz. “Because the mother is the one who is going to teach the girl, I think, how to get around in the world.”

