She may be an adult, but Ireland Baldwin will still hear her father, Alec Baldwin‘s concerns — especially when it comes to a racy photo on social media.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 17, to share quite the naked photo of herself looking over a balcony while in a hotel. “Thank you @sixtyhotels for the beautiful stay. I may never be allowed back but it’s chill. Also my butt isn’t that white. It’s the sun. No it’s also that white,” the fashion model wrote alongside the snap. However, while the picture received plenty of responses, one of them came from Alec, 61, himself.

“I’m sorry. What?” the actor commented. Although, the 30 Rock alum wasn’t the only family member to respond — Ireland’s uncle, Billy Baldwin, also wrote, “Tough one for Uncle Billy to ‘like’ #awkward.” The blonde beauty did not reply to either of the comments.

Alec shares his eldest daughter with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger. He also has four other kids — Carmen, 5, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 2 and Romeo, 1 — with his current wife, Hilaria Baldwin. The 35-year-old once addressed people on Instagram who said she doesn’t post about her stepdaughter.

“Sometimes my language about my biological children does not include her. Because I did not birth her and I never want to disrespect the fact that she has a wonderful mother,” Hilaria explained in a post on April 18. “But this will never take away from how much I love her, need her in my life, and think that she is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. Please don’t look for trouble where there is none.”

She added, “I love my stepdaughter as much as I love my biological children and I become a mommy lioness when I see comments that insinuate otherwise. Ireland and I love each other and she knows that I am here for her … and I know that she is here for me. I am inspired by her, look up to her (not just height wise 😂) … she gave her father away at our wedding, is the best big sister anyone could ask for … and I give her space. I don’t ever expect her to be anyone other than herself.”

No word yet on what Hilaria thinks of Ireland’s latest snap!