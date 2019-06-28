Where is the fountain of youth? Kelly Ripa recently shared a couple of throwback photos showing her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their kids and proving that while their children aged, the Riverdale actor didn’t exactly do the same.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, June 27, to share pics showing her family in the same spot, eight years apart. “#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits,” the TV personality wrote alongside the two photos. The French phrase translates to “the walls have become smaller.”

Take a look at the photo from yesteryear!

Now check out the most recent one!

Fans were of course wondering just what type of Rob Lowe/Paul Rudd routine Mark, 48, got himself into. “Does your husband age?” one person asked in the comments section. Another added, “Wow … it’s like time stood still just for him.”

The Hollywood pair, who tied the knot in 1996, share their three kids, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16. And while Mark’s looks haven’t changed at all, neither as the love he has for his wife after 23 years of marriage. “I’m crazy about her,” Mark once gushed to Us Weekly. He even dished what he thinks is the key to their successful relationship. “She’s an extremely patient and tolerant woman, and I think that’s the true secret to our marriage.”

As for their kids, the duo knows that they’ve raised them right. “[They] are extremely proud of how their children turned out,” a source close to the couple revealed to Hollywood Life. “Kelly always dreamed of having a daughter and loves how close she and Lola are. Kelly is a very hands-on mom and can be strict at times, especially with Lola because of how beautiful she is, but she trusts her kids implicitly.”

The insider added, “They are not spoiled kids. They are grounded, well-mannered, normal kids who don’t see themselves as celebrities because their parents have raised them as normal as possible.”

Seems like this family will continue to enjoy their moments together, all while trying to figure out how come dad never ages.