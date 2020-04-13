Some things you just don’t forget! For Easter, Kelly Ripa took to Instagram to share her most “favorite” family photos of kids Michael Consuelos, 22, Lola Consuelos, 18, and Joaquin Consuelos, 17, over the holiday.

“Happy Easter with love from the Consuelos family to yours,” she captioned the post on Sunday, April 12. “Here [are] some of my favorite Easter memories. (Or at least what is stored on this phone).” By scrolling right, fans saw Kelly’s sweet kids with their dad, Mark Consuelos, over the years. In some photos, the children posed alongside someone in a bunny rabbit costume, but no matter what age they were, they always looked like they had a great time.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Kelly’s oldest kids, Michael and Lola, have returned home to be with their parents during this tough time. Although the TV personality doesn’t mind having them around, she did say she had a little dispute with two of her three children on the Wednesday, April 8, episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“I’m not going to lie, OK? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids. I’m not talking to two of them,” Kelly confessed. “Just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right? Like, I haven’t gotten to hug my parents … I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents.”

Soon, the All My Children alum was whipping tears from her eyes. “Anyway, I’m sorry. I don’t know why I’m crying,” she tearfully said. “Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows? Sorry, sorry, did I shout that? Sometimes we forget that we’re on. Did I shout that, or did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, didn’t mean to do that.”

Every family disputes, but that doesn’t stop them from loving one another. We hope Kelly and her kids were able to put the past behind them so they could have a beautiful 2020 Easter!