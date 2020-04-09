TV personality Kelly Ripa broke down in tears when she opened up about her family situation at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. While video chatting with her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, Kelly, 49, revealed she’s currently at odds with two of her kids.

“I’m not going to lie, OK? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids. I’m not talking to two of them,” she confessed on the Wednesday, April 8, episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. “Just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right? Like, I haven’t gotten to hug my parents … I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents.”

The thought of Kelly not being able to be with her mom and dad while feuding with her kids made her emotional. “Anyway, I’m sorry. I don’t know why I’m crying,” she tearfully said. “Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows? Sorry, sorry, did I shout that? Sometimes we forget that we’re on. Did I shout that, or did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, didn’t mean to do that.”

Kelly misses her mom and dad so much that she shared a throwback photo of them with husband Mark Consuelos‘ parents to Instagram. “Cannot wait to hug these four,” she wrote on the same day. “Will hug in any order or first come first serve.”

On top of that, the ABC star has had to put a few of her family plans on hold amid the outbreak. “I feel so bad for my son, Michael [Consuelos], who was supposed to graduate in a couple of weeks. And I really feel bad for my dad who delayed having knee surgery that he can’t obviously have now for so many myriad reasons,” she said. “He was so looking forward to, you know, watching his grandson graduate from college.”

Instagram

However, Kelly’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, has been dealing with her new life in quarantine just fine. “It’s honestly not as bad as I thought,” the 18-year-old admitted when she joined her mom on camera. “I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great.”

