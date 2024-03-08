Kelly Ripa Shares Photos Wearing No Makeup After Sweating in Gym

Kelly Ripa is getting ready for the Oscars 2024! The Live With Kelly and Mark cohost hit the gym in Los Angeles with her trainer as she prepares for the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 10.

In the snaps, Kelly, 53, wore her hair slicked back in a ponytail and no makeup. She donned a University of Michigan sweater and sweatpants. The sweater is a nod to the college in which her youngest son, Joaquin, is currently enrolled.

She simply captioned one of the photos “#oscarready.” The All My Children actress also shares kids Michael and Lola with her husband, Mark Consuelos. Kelly and Mark, 52, touched down in Los Angeles ahead of the Academy Awards, as they will be hosting a special episode of Live the morning after the ceremony.

To get in the Oscars spirit, Kelly and Mark spoofed Nicole Kidman’s famous AMC ad, as well as scenes from some of their favorite movies, including There’s Something About Mary, Basic Instinct, Barbie and more.

“We always have the greatest time putting these packages together,” Mark told People of the fun project on Thursday, March 7. “It’s our chance to live our big-screen fantasies, and have a little laugh with these movies we love so much.”

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Kelly echoed his sentiment, proving that they have the most amazing relationship full of fun moments together.

“It’s really funny, because we do a lot of work to get it right,” Kelly told the outlet. “Like, we try to do our deliveries as precisely as we can, but we work in our own tributes to ourselves and to our Live show within the written script of the movie. So it makes it very bonkers and zany.”

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Last year, Kelly and Mark attended the Academy Awards with Ryan Seacrest. She completely blew everyone away in a see-through black gown as she posed with Mark and Ryan, 49, on the red carpet. The American Idol host officially left Live in April 2023 and is currently gearing up to host season 42 of Wheel of Fortune. Mark took over as Kelly’s official cohost and fans can’t get enough of the couple on their TV screens each morning.

“A daily morning live talk show is nothing without its consistency and continuity,” Kelly told Entertainment Weekly of working with her husband on Live in April 2023. “And Mark provides that, not just for our audience, but for me, for our producers. And so if anybody could make me stay, it is definitely Mark.”