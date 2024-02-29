Mark Consuelos just found a new dance partner on Live With Kelly and Mark. Kelly Ripa watched as her husband began grinding on another woman — but don’t worry, it was just for laughs!

The bizarre dancing segment took place during an episode that aired on Wednesday, February 28, in Las Vegas. Mark, 52, played a game of “Stump Mark,” where he had to guess which of two statements presented by a viewer was false. He guessed incorrectly, but that didn’t seem to get him down.

The Riverdale actor went up to a member of the audience, who had been chosen as Live’s dancer for the day and started dancing with her. Mark could not wipe the smile off of his face the entire time as he gyrated with the fan. “I need a little comfort when I lose,” he told viewers once he returned to the news desk.

The clip was posted on the show’s official Instagram account. People seemed to enjoy seeing Mark’s wild side on the show since taking over as cohost for Ryan Seacrest in April 2023. Kelly, 53, laughed the entire time as her husband let his personality show.

“Wow, what’s not to love about Mark!” one person declared in the comments section, while another comment said, “I love that Mark. You guys are awesome.”

In the past, Kelly and Mark have danced together on the show, but it’s not often that fans have gotten to see Mark show off moves quite like this. During an April 2023 episode of Live, the All My Children alums participated in a dance segment with Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

“Did the entire back of my dress rip open?” Kelly asked her husband while learning a dance routine. He replied, “Just a little bit … you’re fine.”

The talk show stars played off the wardrobe malfunction like the true professionals they are.

“It’s just a break away dress!” Kelly joked of her pink dress.

For Kelly and Mark, appearing on Live together each morning is all about having fun.

“We’re not afraid to go there,” Kelly told People in April 2023 of the topics she covers with Mark on the show. “We have the confidence in our marriage that no matter what we discuss, I don’t mind being the villain in the argument, nor does Mark. Neither one of us needs to be the hero.”