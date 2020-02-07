Cohosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are taking their frienship to the next level! The pair will be working on a new ABC show called Work Wife — and the best part about it is it’s inspired by their working relationship.

The show was inspired by the Live! stars’ on-air relationship. As some of you know, Kelly, 49, has been killing the talk show game when she first sat down next to Regis Philbin in 2001, but after the 88-year-old retired in 2011, Kelly shared the screen with Michael Strahan for about four years before Ryan, 45, came aboard in 2017.

Shutterstock

Although the series is loosely-based on Kelly and Ryan’s life together, the series’ will not be set at a talk show. It will be about main characters, Dani and Scott, who have decided to take matters into their own hands and venture out into the world of real estate. Although they have to overcome many obstacles, Dani and Scott soon realize they can achieve any level of success if they believe in and have support for each another.

The series basically shows that no matter what career path you take in life, you can succeed if you give it your all — especially if you have a great friend like Kelly or Ryan by your side. In fact, when it was previously announced the former American Idol host will be joining Live!, Kelly explained why Ryan was perfect for the job.

“That’s a thing that I always find so interesting. People always talk about chemistry and that is for other people to describe, that’s not for us to describe because we’re just being with each other,” she said to E! News at the time. “We like each other so we enjoy our time together. So, I can’t describe my chemistry with you.”