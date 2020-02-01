Quite the offer! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently welcomed their third baby, but Kelly Ripa might be all for being a surrogate to their fourth!

On Friday, January 31, the Gossip Girl alum, 32, appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan, and discussed her three kids — daughters James, 5, Inez, 3, and their newest baby girl. “That’s a lot of children,” the actress joked to the TV personality, 49, and Ryan Seacrest, 45.

The All My Children alum — who is a mother-of-three — chimed in with, “If you have the third child, have the fourth child. Because triangulation in children can be bad.” Blake then offered up a suggestion.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

“You can have my fourth child for me,” she said. “You’re hearing it live, she’s the surrogate mother for me.” And that is one offer that Kelly was all for.

“I will be the world’s oldest surrogate mom,” Kelly joked with everyone. Blake and Ryan, 43, added to their family late 2019 — and while they’ve been keeping the little one’s name a secret, the Rhythm Section star did open up about what it has been like to now be a mother to three kids.

“It’s like going from two to 3,000,” the A-lister joked while on Good Morning America. “I mean, we have so many children. It’s pretty crazy. We’re outnumbered, and it’s a lot. … People say going from two to three, it’s the same, you know, it’s kind of easy — those people do not have three kids. It is real crazy. But I’m here.” However, while there may be a bit of chaos in their household, the famous couple is still working together to make sure they get it all done.

“Running around after three young kids isn’t easy for anyone, but Ryan and Blake are amazing parents and make it work,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly about the happy family of five. “It’s a joint effort!” The source also added that the pair are all about their baby girl.

Blake and Ryan “can’t take their eyes off their new addition” and are “so in love with her,” the insider revealed.

We are just happy to hear just how much Blake is loving motherhood!