The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here! Ryan Reynolds gave us the first glimpse of his third baby with wife Blake Lively and, in a tweet about “climate policy” he shared on Wednesday, October 16, officially confirmed that they had welcomed another girl.

“I love B.C.,” he wrote. “I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On October 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano.”

Instagram

Yes, you heard that right! Blake gave birth to a sweet baby girl and Ryan couldn’t be any more proud. In early October, Us Weekly learned the couple welcomed their third child just two months prior and had been keeping it a secret . But now that their newest bundle of joy is finally here, Blake and Ryan can start introducing their kid to friends and family.

“Blake has a really great support system,” a source told Us Weekly in a separate interview. “She has several mom friends and loves having them over for play dates.”

Even though the couple still have yet to welcome a son, Ryan still adores spending time with his little ladies — including daughters James, 4, and Inez, 3. “If I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be,” the dad of three gushed to Entertainment Weekly Radio in a 2016 interview. “My brothers and I, there’s four of us, we would destroy the house.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I was 8 and I could patch and drywall at 8. We could actually repair an entire hole in the wall in our house within 15 minutes,” he added. “That’s part of the reason I don’t want boys, because I don’t want a wiffle house. I just want the house to be normal.”

When Ryan welcomed his first daughter with Blake in 2014, he was overcome with so much love when he finally got to meet the new arrival. “Having a daughter was a dream come true for me,” he told People at the time. “I would have made a terrible king.”

Congratulations on the latest addition to your family, Ryan and Blake!