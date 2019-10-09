Just like the heroes he portrays on the big screen, Ryan Reynolds leaped into action and left the set of his latest movie after hearing his wife, Blake Lively, gave birth to their third child.

“Ryan left the set he was working [on] for about eight days” around the time his love, 32, gave birth, an insider told Us Weekly. What a dad! No word yet on what film the actor, 42, was working on, but he had no problem putting it on hold to be by Blake’s side. On October 4, the outlet also learned that the Hollywood couple had given birth to their third little one … two months ago. The source revealed there was a reason the duo kept it hushed until now.

“They do everything they can to make sure [the kids] have a normal upbringing,” the insider explained.

The pair — married since 2012 — also share two more children, daughters James, 4, and Inez, 3. It is no surprise to hear how quick the Deadpool star rushed to be with his loved ones, especially since the Gossip Girl alum has always had her husband in her corner. “Blake has a really great support system there,” an insider once revealed. “She has several mom friends and loves having them over for play dates.”

While waiting for the arrival of their third child, another source revealed that the lovebirds are all for having a full house. “Blake comes from a big family, five kids, and Ryan’s parents had four, so she loves the idea of having a lot of children,” the insider explained. “Ryan, who didn’t grow up with any sisters, says he already knows a boy is coming, he says he can feel it.”

Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

We are quite happy that Blake and Ryan have welcomed another baby into their family, especially since they are both all about parenthood. “It’s kind of made me a better person, I think,” The Proposal costar confessed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show of fatherhood. “[But] I sort of miss being horrible. I love it.” Being a dad of course comes with its ups and downs.

“It’s hard. It’s always a challenge, with two kids,” Ryan said during his appearance on the daytime talk show. “I think of blinking now like tiny little breaks all day.” However, he added that being a father is “a dream.” “They’re the best. They’re my buddies. I love it.” So sweet!

Congrats to Ryan and Blake on their little one!