Blake Lively Has a ‘Great Support System’ for When Baby No. 3 With Ryan Reynolds Arrives

While Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds haven’t announced when their third child will arrive, the couple is doing everything to prepare for the baby’s birth. That includes being surrounded by friends and family.

“Blake has a really great support system there,” a source told Us Weekly. “She has several mom friends and loves having them over for play dates.” The Gossip Girl alum, 31, and the Deadpool star, 42, tied the knot in 2012, and since then, they’ve had two children — James, 4, and Inez, 2.

The parents of almost three announced their latest bundle of joy in May at the New York City premiere of Ryan’s movie Detective Pikachu. The blonde beauty wowed fans when she showed up to the event in a breathtaking yellow dress that put her baby bump on display.

It’s no secret that girls run the world, but it looks like Blake and Ryan are hoping to have a boy this time around. “They already have two daughters James and Inez, and while they’re just hoping for a healthy child, they’re secretly wanting a boy,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “Ryan says he’s outnumbered at home, he’s trying to even the playing field, so a son would be great.”

It seems like the pair is used to being surrounded by plenty of people, meaning it’s quite possible they aren’t done having kids. “Blake comes from a big family, five kids, and Ryan’s parents had four, so she loves the idea of having a lot of children,” the second source continued. “Ryan, who didn’t grow up with any sisters, says he already knows a boy is coming, he says he can feel it.”