Parents’ night out! Ryan Reynolds and his pregnant wife, Blake Lively, enjoyed a romantic date night in New York City on Thursday, October 4. The Deadpool star interrupted their evening to gives fans a slight glimpse inside their special night out.

While dining at the TAK Room in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan, the 40-year-old hunk snapped a selfie with the stunning actress. Ryan and Blake, 34, can be seen adorably smiling into the camera while sitting arm in arm. The famous twosome enjoyed their lavish outing at the contemporary restaurant, known for its delicious dishes, live music and some of the best views of NYC’s Hudson River.

It seems like Blake and Ryan are doing their best to fit in some last-minute alone time before baby No. 3 arrives. The couple, who are already the proud parents of daughters James, 4, and Ines, 2, are gearing up to add another baby to their brood.

This past May, the Gossip Girl star announced she was pregnant with the couple’s third child while joining her hubby on the red carpet of his film, Detective Pikachu. The blonde beauty stepped out with her growing baby bump on full display. Fans couldn’t have been happier for their growing family.

Although Blake and Ryan aren’t sharing the gender of the baby until after he or she arrives, it looks like they already have their sights set on what they want. “While they’re just hoping for a healthy child, they’re secretly wanting a boy,” a source told Life & Style in May. “Ryan says he’s outnumbered at home, he’s trying to even the playing field, so a son would be great.”

Since their baby news made headlines, Blake and Ryan have been doing their best to prepare for the little bundle of joy’s upcoming birth. In August, a source close to the pair — who tied the knot in 2012 — revealed how Blake and Ryan are getting ready for their third baby’s arrival.

“Blake has a really great support system there,” the insider told Us Weekly at the time. “She has several mom friends and loves having them over for play dates.”

We hope these two get to enjoy a little more alone time before baby No. 3 gets here!